Babri case: PM Modi hails Sunni Wakf Board for disassociating itself from Kapil Sibal’s statement

The hearing in the case has been fixed for February 8, 2018. (File) The hearing in the case has been fixed for February 8, 2018. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Sunni Waqf Board for disassociating itself from its lawyer Kapil Sibal’s contention that the hearing in the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya lawsuit over the title to the disputed Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site be deferred till July 2019.

“The Sunni Waqf Board must be congratulated for their brave stand on the matter and disassociating themselves from the statement of Kapil Sibal ji,” the PM was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier, Haji Mehboob from the Sunni Waqf Board, the petitioner in the case, clarified his stand on the issue by saying that the board has nothing to do with Sibal’s statement even though he is representing them in the matter.

“We have got nothing to do with his statement as we are not connected to any political party or do politics. Every Hindu and Muslim of the country wants a solution to the issue soon,” Haji was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Yes Kapil Sibal is our lawyer but he is also related to a political party, his statement in SC yesterday was wrong, we want a solution to the issue at the earliest,” he added.

On Wednesday, the hearing in the disputed matter turned into a political slugfest with lawyers for Muslim appellants, including senior counsel Kapil Sibal, questioning the “hurry” to hear the matter now and demanding that it be referred to a Constitution Bench and the hearing be put off till July 2019.

However, the Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer adjourned the hearing in the Ayodhya case for February 8, 2018. The stakeholders in the case had moved the top court after the Allahabad High Court directed the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Lord Ram Lalla to settle for a three-way division of the disputed site.

