Babri case is about title: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi today said the Babri Masjid case is about the title and he is waiting to seeing if “conspiracy charges” would be held against senior BJP leaders in the matter. His comments came on a day when the Supreme Court suggested that fresh attempts be made by all parties concerned to find a solution to the Ayodhya temple dispute which is a “sensitive” and “sentimental matter”.

In a tweet, Owaisi said, “Waiting to hear about whether conspiracy charges will be held against (L K) Advani, (Murli Manohar) Joshi, Uma Bharati (Bharti) in Babri demolition case since….1992”.

The Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad also hoped that the Supreme Court would decide on the “contempt petition which is pending since demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992.”

“Please remember Babri Masjid case is about Title which Allahabad court wrongly decided as a Partnership case hence the appeal in apex court,” he said in another tweet.

The Allahabad High Court had ruled a three-way division of the disputed land – one third for the Sunni Waqf Board, one third for the Nirmohi Akhara and one third to the party for ‘Ram Lalla’.

He also said that, “Dalit Christian & Muslim issue is also resolved (which is) pending in Apex court for many years not giving Dalit status violation of Fundamental rights.”

