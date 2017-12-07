On Babri anniversary, Hindu groups to PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath: Build the temple

At a Hindu gathering in Ayodhya Wednesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) At a Hindu gathering in Ayodhya Wednesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Observing the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid as Shaurya Sankalp Sabha in Ayodhya Wednesday, Hindu outfits, led by the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas that spearheaded the temple movement in the 1990s, put the BJP governments at the Centre and in UP on notice, saying they will “not be forgiven” if they don’t “clear the way for temple construction”.

Addressing a gathering in Karsevakpuram, Nyas chief Nritya Gopal Das said: “Now, the line is clear. We have our governments at the Centre and in the state. We have sent them to power. Through this sabha, we are alerting the governments that the Prime Minister and Chief Minister should consider Hindu sentiments and clear the way for temple construction”

“Yadi kisi prakar se dheelai hui, yadi mandir ke nirman me kisi prakar ka vilamb hua to bhavishya kshama nahi karega aur BJP ka bhi ahit hoga, pradesh ka bhi ahit hoga (If there is any laxity, if there is any delay in temple construction, the future will be unforgiving, and it will not be in the interest of the BJP and the state),” Nritya Gopal Das said.

Mahant Suresh Das of Digambar Akhara said there will be no “samjhauta” (compromise) on the issue of Ram Janmabhoomi. After Ayodhya, he said, temple construction would also be undertaken in Mathura and Kashi (Varanasi). He said 2018 is the deadline for the Ram temple and if it is not built by then, the Ram Janmabhoomi movement will be launched again.

Paramhans Das said if the Ram temple is built before 2019, then there will be “BJP zindabad”. But if that does not happen, it will be “Shiv Sena zindabad” after 2019 — a reference to Lok Sabha elections due that year.

Kamalmani Maharaj said the ruling BJP had majority in Lok Sabha and was heading towards majority in Rajya Sabha. “If demonetisation could be implemented in a few hours, then why can’t they make a law for building the temple,” he said.

