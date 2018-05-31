Babasaheb Ambedkar’s wife inspired him to give equal rights to women: President Ram Nath Kovind

Ram Nath Kovind Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday that Babasaheb Ambedkar’s efforts to ensure that women get equal rights in the constitution, were inspired by his wife, Ramabai Ambedkar.

“Babasaheb Ambedkar tried to provide equal rights to women through the Hindu code bills. His thoughts were inspired by Ramabai,” said the President, on the sidelines of the unveiling ceremony for Ramabai Ambedkar’s statue at Ramabai Ambedkar Garden here.

The famous phrase, “Behind every successful man there is a woman”, is apt to describe the importance of Ramabai in Ambedkar’s life, said Kovind.

“The life of Ramabai is an inspiration to every woman in the country,” he said. “In every structure, the foundation has to be strong. Ramabai ensured that the foundation was strong for the growth of Ambedkar. She was married to Ambedkar at the age of nine and stood by him till her last breath… at the age of 36 years.”

The President said, “Babasaheb Ambedkar achieved success as Ramabai gave strength to him in his every step. The leader himself had also given the credit of his success to Ramabai.”

Talking about Ambedkar’s difficult journey, he said, “In this difficult journey, Ramabai, as his life partner, gave strength to Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

