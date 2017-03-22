Ram Mandir: Supreme Court adjourns hearing in Babri Masjid demolition case

Babri Masjid was demolished by thousands of karsevaks in 1992. Babri Masjid was demolished by thousands of karsevaks in 1992.

The Supreme Court Wednesday postponed hearing in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case till tomorrow. The apex court was set to hear an appeal filed by the CBI against the Allahabad High Court order which had earlier exonerated BJP leader L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and others in the case.

A fortnight ago the top court observed that “something is peculiar about this case” and “prima facie” the high court order appears to be incorrect. It was earlier reported that Rohinton F Nariman, who made the observations, will not be part of the bench that will hear the matter.

A new bench comprising of justices P C Ghose and Deepak Gupta was constituted on Monday to take up the matter. However, according to the Bar and Bench, Ghose today indicated that Nariman might be back on the bench. “My brother is not here, it is part heard,” Bar and Bench quoted Ghose as saying.

Advani and 20 other BJP leaders were charged by the CBI under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between classes), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (false statements, rumours etc. circulated with the intent to cause mutiny or disturb public peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had suggested that the issue be settled amicably. The observation came after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy sought an urgent hearing on the dispute. The Chief Justice of India called all parties to arrive at a consensus.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd