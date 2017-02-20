Baba Ramdev says Rs 2,000 note should be withdrawn in future

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev today said the government, in future, should reconsider the decision to introduce the Rs 2,000 note. “High denomination currency never augurs well for any country, which is why the Prime Minister has stressed the digital transactions. The government should reconsider it (Rs 2,000 note) in future,” Ramdev said here.

Speaking to reporters, he said he did not like the decision to introduce Rs 2,000 note after the demonetisation. “I don’t like the Rs 2,000 note. High denomination currency is responsible for political and economic crimes. It is behind the black money, terrorism, Naxalism and also used for luring the voters during the elections,” he said.

Crores of rupees in high denomination currency can be stored on a small space, like in a suitcase, he said.

Lauding the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his decision to close liquor shops on the banks of Narmada, Ramdev said the whole country should move towards total prohibition, which even Mahatma Gandhi wanted.

“It would be good if the entire Madhya Pradesh moved towards total liquor prohibition. The liquor consumption results in a loss of conscience and wisdom. Mahatma Gandhi was also in favour of prohibition in the entire country,” he said.

He also appreciated the state government’s decision to take up a plantation drive along the Narmada as a part of its river conservation campaign.

“It would be good if farmers on the banks of the river Narmada planted fruit trees. Patanjali assures it would purchase the entire produce if farmers here planted saplings of aamla (Indian gooseberry),” he said.

Asked about illegal mining along the Narmada, he said Chouhan had promised him to deal with the issue.