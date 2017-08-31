‘Baba asked for sacrifice, I didn’t know it would be castration’

Hansraj at a press meet in Chandigarh Wednesday. Express Hansraj at a press meet in Chandigarh Wednesday. Express

“BABA (GURMEET RAM RAHIM) used to tell us that the one who wants to get closer to me will have to sacrifice something for me and I did not know that it was to get castrated,” alleged Hansraj Chouhan, who is a complainant in an ongoing case of forced castration against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief. Hansraj had filed a petition concerning the matter in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in July 2012 through his counsel Advocate Navkiran Singh, following which CBI was ordered to carry out an investigation in 2014. Gurdas Singh Toor is a witness in the castration case against Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

On Wednesday, five days after the conviction of Ram Rahim in a rape case, Hansraj addressed a press conference to narrate his ordeal. He said his parents were followers of the Dera and he, too, was made a “sadhu” or follower at a young age. Due to his interest in music, he was asked to look after the sound system at the Dera and, in the process, he had learnt to play instruments and sing.

“In 1999, I along with my other colleagues (sadhus), came to know about an experiment of castration on a horse at the Dera and the animal died after three months. But then, the experiment was to be conducted on humans and so, the senior staff management of the Dera was made to undergo the operation and later, I, along with 18-20 others, including some minors, were asked to undergo operation of castration and we were told that it would be a minor body examination. I don’t live a normal life now,” he alleged.

Hansraj said he was 20 years old when the procedure was done on him. “It was night time in October 2002. The operation was conducted at the Dera Sacha Sauda hospital at Gurusar Modiya in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar.” He said he started suffering from side effects immediately and returned home. Hansraj alleged that the Dera management tried to get him back and Ram Rahim even sent him a new guitar, but he did not go.

