Another filmmaker roped in: Baahubali maker to help design new Andhra capital

Filmmakers S S Rajamouli and Jagarlamudi Krish, who directed Telugu period films Baahubali and Gautamiputra Satakarni, respectively, will be giving suggestions on Andhra Pradesh’s ancient architecture, culture and traditions to architects and designers selected by the state government to design buildings for Amaravati, the new capital. Art director Anand Sai too has been requested to give his suggestions.

The architects roped in for designing the government complex in Amaravati are Foster + Partners and Hafeez Contractor. The government complex will include the Secretariat, the High Court, the Assembly and Raj Bhavan.

Officials of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority officials said the filmmakers’ suggestions may help give a “native” touch to the structures. “The CM is of the opinion that Rajamouli, Krish and Sai have done extensive research on history, local architecture and culture for their films. Therefore, their inputs may be valuable for the architects. We have decided to approach them and see if they can provide any inputs,” V Rama Manohara Rao, Additional Commissioner, APCRDA, said.

Dr P Narayana, vice-chairman of APCRDA and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, said, “We want the buildings and structures in Amaravati to have a native touch. Hence, their inputs may be valuable’’. He said the designs submitted by the architects would be put in public domain for suggestions.

An architect from Foster + Partners met Rajamouli last month and sought his suggestions. Foster + Partners is expected to submit their first draft designs by the end of this month.