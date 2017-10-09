B S Yeddyurappa, Ananth Kumar voice samples in video match, ACB to probe

Yeddyurappa, Ananth Kumar in the video clip. Yeddyurappa, Ananth Kumar in the video clip.

Forensic reports have found that voice samples of Union minister Ananth Kumar and former Karnataka chief minister B S Yeddyurappa match the ones in a video where they were heard discussing payments made to central leaders of political parties and how an allegation of payment would taint the Karnataka Congress government.

Sources in the police department said the complaint filed at the cyber crime police station in Bengaluru would be taken up by the anti-corruption bureau. The case was filed by a Congress affiliated lawyer Dhananjaya.

Reacting to the findings of the forensic report, Yeddyurappa, who is the Karnataka state party chief, said: “Siddaramaiah (the Karnataka Chief Minister) is targeting Ananth Kumar and me. The police are doing all this at the behest of the Chief Minister.”

The purported conversation between Ananth Kumar and Yeddyurappa was inadvertently heard over a microphone

on a stage. Dhananjaya earlier this year filed a complaint against them.

The police, who sought verification of the voices ahead of registering a case, are now likely to register a case before the state anti-corruption bureau and take up the investigations, senior officials of the anti-corruption bureau said.

In February, in the wake of allegations by Yeddyurappa against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paying Rs 1,000 crore to the Congress high command to stay in power, four ministers in the state government and three legislators had released a CD that contained a video clip of a purported discussion between Yeddyurappa and Ananth Kumar on the issue.

In the minute-long video clip, Ananth Kumar is heard telling Yeddyurappa that the issue (of alleged payments of Rs 1000 crore to the Congress high command by Siddaramaiah) can be used politically to taint the Congress government since nobody would believe the denials by the Chief Minister. The two BJP leaders were also heard agreeing that they also made payments to the party command when the BJP was in power in Karnataka between 2008 and 2013.

The purported conversation

Ananth Kumar: He told me, you have given money to the Centre and I have also given money. I am only saying in public that I have not given. But why make this Rs 1,000 crore allegation? (Kumar seems to be quoting a chat he had with a Congress leader). I asked him, okay tell me how much of money you have given. (Yeddyurappa laughs). It is like he has accepted.

Yeddyurappa: We would have given (money to the Centre) but we never kept records of it.

Ananth Kumar: If you throw a stone now it will taint them (the Congress government in Karnataka). Nobody will believe that they did not make Rs 1,000 crore of payments to the Centre. They will only think that he has definitely given the amount.

Yeddyurappa: Let it all come out.

Ananth Kumar: They will have to go around issuing denials on this issue till the elections. Let them answer.

