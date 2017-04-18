B.N. Mohapatra appointed Railway Financial Commissioner

During his career, Mohapatra has worked on various higher and middle level management posts on the Indian Railways. (Representational Image) During his career, Mohapatra has worked on various higher and middle level management posts on the Indian Railways. (Representational Image)

Senior railway official B.N. Mohapatra has been appointed the new Financial Commissioner (Railways), the ministry said on Tuesday.

Mohapatra, an officer of Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) of 1980 batch, took over the charge on Monday.

Prior to this posting, he served as Additional Member (Finance) since November 2016, a Railway Ministry statement said.

“During his career, Mohapatra has worked on various higher and middle level management posts on the Indian Railways,” it added.

