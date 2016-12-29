B K Bansal family suicide: CBI officer named by Bansal repatriated

BK Bansal. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) BK Bansal. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

CBI DIG Sanjiv Gautam, who is facing an enquiry after a bureaucrat whom he arrested committed suicide along with his family, was on Wednesday repatriated to his parent cadre of Customs and Central Excise.

On September 27, B K Bansal was found dead with his son at his apartment in Madhu Vihar in east Delhi. The former director general, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, 60, and Yogesh, 31, left behind several suicide notes. The deaths came two months after Bansal’s wife Satyabala, 58, and daughter Neha, 28, ended their lives in the same manner.

Gautam’s tenure in central deputation got over in November after the Union government refused to give him an extension. However, he was not relieved by the CBI on the grounds that he was supervising the investigations in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

The CBI had put up an application in Supreme Court seeking its permission to relieve Gautam, as the court has earlier directed that no investigating officer of the 2G case should be transferred without its permission.

Gautam, a 1995-batch IRS officer of Customs and Central Excise service, joined the CBI on lateral shift basis on May 27, 2014 in Chandigarh. He shifted to Delhi and began working with its anti-corruption unit in October 2014. In April 2016, he was given the supervision of the 2G spectrum case after his predecessor was transferred. He was repatriated on November 10, but was not relieved by the CBI until Wednesday.

Gautam had arrested Bansal in a case of alleged corruption in July. Three days after the arrest and searches at Bansal’s residence, his wife and daughter committed suicide.

In his suicide note, Bansal had made serious allegations against Gautam and his team for “torturing” his wife and daughter and also threatening him and his son.

The CBI, which received a notice from the National Human Rights Commission in this regard, had set up an internal inquiry under a joint director to look into the allegations.