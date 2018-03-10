B Com student stabbed to death outside college in Chennai

Family members of the woman said police inaction had led to the murder. (Representational Image) Family members of the woman said police inaction had led to the murder. (Representational Image)

A 20-year-old B Com student was stabbed to death in full public view outside a private college in Chennai on Friday, police said. The woman, M Aswini, was attacked multiple times with a knife around 2.30 pm by Alagesan, 26, who was familiar to the victim for some years, they said. The broad daylight murder is reminiscent of the June 2016 attack on an Infosys employee, who was hacked to death by a stalker at the city’s Nungambakkam railway station.

According to the police, Alagesan was caught by bystanders and thrashed, before being handed over to the police, while the victim suffered severe injuries and was declared dead after she was taken to a nearby hospital.

Family members of the woman said police inaction had led to the murder. According to sources, Aswini and her family had approached the MGR Nagar police station seeking help from Alagesan, who wanted to marry the woman, but the police had refused to arrest Alagesan.

Police inspector George Miller of MGR Nagar station said: “Aswini had come to the police station with her mother seeking help…(they wanted us to) counsel Alagesan as he was troubling them…They stood against any kind of arrest or interrogation. (So) I spoke to both parties and he (Alagesan) promised that he will not trouble her (Aswini),” said Miller, adding that the police could not arrest Alagesan as it was not a case of eve-teasing.

He said Aswini and Alagesan belonged to Gingee near Tiruvannamalai and knew each other for at least eight years. Alagesan wanted to marry the woman who had rejected the proposal as she wanted to pursue her education, he said.

“Both parties knew each other for many years and both the girl and the boy were in love. For some reason, she chose to keep a distance. Her mother requested (me) to advise and convince him to let her live and study,” Miller said, while rejecting the charges of negligence.

