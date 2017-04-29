B B Vyas named J&K chief secretary in major reshuffle

The reshuffle came at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. The reshuffle came at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

B B Vyas, a 1986-batch IAS officer of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre, was appointed the state’s Chief Secretary as the J&K government Friday ordered a major reshuffle in the administration. The move comes ahead of the bi-annual shifting of civil secretariat and other offices from Jammu to Srinagar. Vyas replaced B R Sharma, who has been appointed Advisor (Administrative Affairs) to the Chief Minister. The reshuffle came at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The government also transferred Principal Secretary, School Education, Shaleen Kabra and Director, School Education, Kashmir, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan. While Kabra has been posted as Chairman, J&K Special Tribunal, Ranjan is new Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, replacing Simrandeep Singh. Singh will take over as the new Commissioner of Jammu Municipal Corporation. Secretary, Horticulture Department, Mohammad Hussain Malik, is the new secretary to Chief Minister.

