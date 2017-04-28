B B Vyas appointed chief secretary of J&K

B B Vyas, a 1986-batch IAS officer, was appointed as the chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir today, replacing B R Sharma.The decision to appoint Vyas as the chief secretary was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti here. Outgoing Chief Secretary Sharma will now serve as an advisor to the chief minister. Vyas has been serving as the principal secretary to the chief minister for the past year.

He had served as the principal secretary to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor and former Chief minister Omar Abdullah, besides holding various positions including the Principal Secretary (Finance).

As the state is battling with worsening law and order situation and sluggish implementation of various development projects, Vyas, who is known an able administrator and shares cordial relations with the top leadership of all political parties, is expected to fine-tune the administration.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now