Azamgarh police team camps in Ludhiana to trace youth who ‘abused’ Yogi Adityanath in viral video

A police team from Azamgarh is “camping in Ludhiana” to trace a 25-year-old Dalit man who allegedly made derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a video that went viral three days ago. The youth, identified only as Rohit, belongs to Azamgarh, but works with a private firm in Ludhiana. On Tuesday, the team conducted searches in Dhoka Mohalla locality of Ludhiana, where Rohit allegedly stayed on rent. However, he was not found at the location.

An FIR was lodged against Rohit on Sunday on the basis of a complaint lodged by Sub-Inspector Paras Nath Yadav at Saraimeer police station after police reviewed the video.

“In the video, the youth is seen abusing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for creating enmity between two religions. He identifies himself in the video as Rohit and a resident of Saraimeer in Azamgarh. An FIR was later lodged on Sunday,” said Yadav.

He added that the case was registered under IPC sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs ), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and the Information Technology Act.

“During investigation, we found that Rohit belongs to Phoolpur area instead of Saraimeer. Therefore, the investigation of the case has now been transferred to Phoolpur police station,” the sub-inspector said.

Station House Officer, Phoolpur police station, Ramayan Prasad, said, “A police team was sent to Ludhiana after they visited Rohit’s native village and were told by his family that he had left for Ludhiana, where he is employed.

A police team is camping in Ludhiana, trying to trace the accused.” Circle Officer, Phoolpur, Santosh Kumar Singh said that the video was circulated on WhatsApp.

However, Ludhiana Police said the team had arrived in the city on Tuesday to look for three suspects, but returned the same day as they could not be traced. Mandeep Singh, ACP (Central), told The Indian Express that the team had traced their location to Dhoka Mohalla, but could not find them there.

“The team returned Tuesday as the suspects were not found here. We got no clues, and no one in that colony had heard of them before,” he added.

