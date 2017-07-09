Azamgarh hooch tragedy: Death toll reaches 18, magisterial inquiry ordered

Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. Source: Google Maps Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. Source: Google Maps

Death toll in the Azamgarh hooch tragedy rose to 18 after several people fell ill after consuming spurious liquor on Thursday night at Raunapar area in the district, reported ANI. The District Magistrate has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Till Saturday, seven persons had lost their lives and nine others fell ill. They were referred to the BHU Hospital in Varanasi for treatment. Meanwhile, on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Raunapar Station Officer Nadeem Ahmed, Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar Singh and beat constable Shashi Kumar were suspended from duty.

Principal Secretary, Home, Arvind Kumar said in a statement on Friday that a week-long inspection campaign will be run to apprehend those involved in manufacturing of illicit liquor.

Uday Shankar Jaiswal, Azamgarh Range DIG, said that the police recovered 25 kilograms of raw materials and 65 tin boxes used to prepare the liquor after they raided the village.

“There was no man present in the village when police and PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) personnel came for raids. An FIR will be registered under Excise Act after taking a complaint from the villagers,” he had said.

