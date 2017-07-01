Azam Khan’s remarks on Indian Army: Multiple complaints filed against SP leader

Samajwadi Party Senior Leader Azam Khan. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav Samajwadi Party Senior Leader Azam Khan. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan was booked for making controversial remarks against the Army on Saturday. According to news agency ANI, two police complaints were registered against him in Uttar Pradesh’s Hazrat Ganj and Rampur Civil Lines police stations. Times of India reported that the FIR has been filed under various sections of IPC including 124 A(sedition) although that has not been confirmed.

On Tuesday, while addressing party workers at Rampur, Azam had said: “Hathyar-band auraton ne fauj ko mara aur lashon se jo jism ka hissa kaat kar le kar gayi, woh Hindustan ki ek asal zindagi ka parda uthati hai. Kahin log faujiyonka, yah behgunahon ka sar kaatate hain, kahin haath kaat ke le jate hain… Lekin is mauke par, mahila dahshatgardon ne fauj ke private parts ko kaat kar saath le gayin… Unhe haath se shikayat nahin thi, sar se nahin thi, pair se shikayat nahin… Jism ke jis hisse se shikayat thi, usey kaat ke le gayin (Armed women killed army personnel, and the body parts that they chopped off lifts the curtain on the real life of India. Some people cut off the heads or hands of soldiers or the innocent… But on this occasion, the women terrorists cut off the private parts of security personnel and took it with them. They had no complaint against their hands, heads or legs, they took the parts against which they had a complaint).”

#WATCH Senior SP leader Azam Khan’s statement on the Army pic.twitter.com/17v4x6I92A — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 28, 2017

The remark, through which the leader appeared to be making allegations of rape against army personnel, invited criticism from different political quarters. Meanwhile, he later stated that his statement was misconstrued by the media.

“The statement has come out of the pain that I feel in my heart. It is being projected in a wrong manner. I would never demoralise the security forces… I was the first to question the Prime Minister’s visit to Pakistan after an Indian soldier was beheaded. But what I have said is a fact,” he had told The Indian Express.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd