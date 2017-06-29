Azam Khan’s latest: Women cut off private parts of Armymen

Azam Khan made the remarks while addressing partymen at the SP office in Rampur on Tuesday. A video clip of his speech is doing the rounds of social media. (File photo) Azam Khan made the remarks while addressing partymen at the SP office in Rampur on Tuesday. A video clip of his speech is doing the rounds of social media. (File photo)

Alleging that “those ruling the country want to adopt the route of bullet rather than the ballot”, senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan claimed that women “dahshatgardon” (terrorists) were chopping off the private parts of security personnel (“fauj”) to send across a “strong message”, which should leave the entire country “ashamed”.

Khan made the remarks while addressing partymen at the SP office in Rampur on Tuesday. A video clip of his speech is doing the rounds of social media.

“Look at what happened in Punjab, Kashmir, Arunachal, Assam, Bengal and Jharkhand,” he said.

“Hathyar-band auraton ne fauj ko mara aur lashon se jo jism ka hissa kaat kar le kar gayi, woh Hindustan ki ek asal zindagi ka parda uthati hai. Kahin log faujiyon ka, yah behgunahon ka sar kaatate hain, kahin haath kaat ke le jate hain… Lekin is mauke par, mahila dahshatgardon ne fauj ke private parts ko kaat kar saath le gayin… Unhe haath se shikayat nahin thi, sar se nahin thi, pair se shikayat nahin… Jism ke jis hisse se shikayat thi, usey kaat ke le gayin (Armed women killed security personnel, and the body parts that they chopped off lifts the curtain on the real life of India. Some people cut off the heads or hands of soldiers or the innocent… But on this occasion, the women terrorists cut off the private parts of security personnel and took it with them. They had no complaint against their hands, heads or legs, they took the parts against which they had a complaint),” he said.

“Yeh itna bada sandesh hai, jis par purey Hindustan ko sharminda hona chahiye (This is such a strong message, the entire India should feel ashamed),” he said.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Wednesday, Khan said he was referring to attacks on security personnel in Chhattisgarh. “I have not said anything on my own. I have just stated facts which appeared in newspapers,” he said.

In April, a day after 25 CRPF personnel were killed in a Maoist attack in Burkapal, the condition of some of the bodies raised suspicions of genital mutilation. Even as the bodies were sent for post-mortem, senior CRPF officials suggested that at least one body showed signs that the private parts had been mutilated.

In the days that followed, the Maoists issued an audio press release condemning such suggestions as baseless. Then, in the second week of May, the then acting CRPF chief Sudeep Lakhtakia said they had checked with doctors who conducted the post-mortem, and could “with all authority, say that none of the bodies of the slain CRPF men had been mutilated”.

Condemning Khan’s remarks, Anil Baluni, head of the BJP media cell warned that such attacks on the security forces would lower their morale. “It’s condemnable. It has become a fashion for some leaders to make statements showing the Armed Forces in poor light. Azam Khan is a habitual offender in this. This kind of atmosphere is not good for the country. The Congress, CPI(M) and SP have made such attacks on the morale of the Army earlier also,” he said.

But Khan countered that he did not mean to demoralise the Armed Forces. “The statement has come out of the pain that I feel in my heart. It is being projected in a wrong manner. I would never demoralise the security forces… I was the first to question the Prime Minister’s visit to Pakistan after an Indian soldier was beheaded. But what I have said is a fact,” he said.

“I have spoken these words out of pain and those who are asking me to be ashamed should feel ashamed themselves for making life difficult for Muslims and Dalits in the country,” he said.

“I request both Modiji and Yogiji to end the anarchy and bring rule of law. So many railway reservations were cancelled and youngsters did not return to their homes for Eid, fearing some untoward incident in the trains. This should end,” said Khan.

(With ENS inputs from Raipur, New Delhi)

