Azam Khan unfazed by complaint against him by UP Governor

Azam Khan at his Rampur home. Express archive Azam Khan at his Rampur home. Express archive

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Thursday dismissed UP Governor Ram Naik’s letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asking for a probe into Khan’s capturing of government and wakf board properties. Speaking to ANI here, Khan said that such complaints have been made since years and that complaints are made against someone who does something and not against those who are a burden on the society.

“We have done major development. We have made schools for children. I want to say that the government should give us all the barren and available land on which we will get schools constructed by collecting funds. If I go after all those who attack me, then my entire life will go in getting rid of them,” Khan said.

Naik had appealed to the Chief Minister to launch an investigation into the confiscation of the government and wakf board properties by Khan and misusing government funds.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now