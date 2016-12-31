Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav’s expulsion could’ve given rise to ‘big problem’: Azam Khan on SP feud

UP Cabinet Minister Azam Khan. (PTI Photo) UP Cabinet Minister Azam Khan. (PTI Photo)

After Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav announced party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav’s decision to revoke his son Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Ram Gopal Yadav’s expulsion, senior party leader Azam Khan said that their expulsion could have given rise to a “very big problem”. Speaking to news agency ANI, the SP leader said that the party remains united and will hopefully continue to remain so. “Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav’s expulsion was a big news and that could have given rise to a very big problem. Right now Samajwadi party is united and hopefully will continue to remain so in the future,” he said.

Talking about the Mulayam Singh Yadav’s decision to expel the leaders, Khan said that a son should meet his father and listen to his advice for his own well being. “What problem can a father have with his son? He just needed to hear his advice that is for his well being.” Referring to the party supremo as the “Baghban” of the party, Khan said that Mulayam is the “father” and “the party Chief. Addressing the concerns of the Muslim population in the state, he said that a split in SP will strengthen BJP, which is a matter of worry for the minority community.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, along with Ramgopal Yadav, held several meetings with the SP supremo on Saturday, after which Shivpal Yadav said that all the issues in the party are resolved. “We will all sit together with Netaji and I am sure all problems will be resolved,” he said.

