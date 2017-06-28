Latest News
  • SP leader Azam Khan accuses Army of misbehaving with people

SP leader Azam Khan accuses Army of misbehaving with people

Azam Khan's comments drew the ire of the BJP, with party spokesperson Sambit Patra accusing Khan of repeatedly trying to divide the country.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 28, 2017 4:28 pm
Azam Khan, Indian Army, Kashmir, Sambit Patra, Samajwadi Party, army comments, india news, latest news, indian express SP leader Azam Khan. (File Photo)
Related News

Speaking about incidents of violence against the armed forces in Kashmir, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Wednesday alleged that the Indian Army could be misbehaving with the people in the Kashmir Valley, news agency ANI reported. “A fight is going on the border. But at one place, we hear women cutting off the private parts of soldiers. Such an act makes one think that there might have been a reason for doing so,” Azam Khan said while adding that such things are shameful for the country.

He also criticized the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government in Uttar Pradesh. Khan warned that he would lead a protest if no improvement in the administration was visible.

 

Azam Khan’s comments drew the ire of the BJP, with party spokesperson Sambit Patra accusing Khan of repeatedly trying to divide the country.

“Woh desh ko baantne ki saazish baar baar kar rahe hain; unhone Indian Army ko kabhi apna mana nahi (He has tried to divide the country repeatedly; he has never considered the Indian Army as his own),” Patra said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. D
    deportazamkhan
    Jun 28, 2017 at 4:53 pm
    hang this bloody islamic terrorist azam khan traitor of this country kick him and send him out indian nonsense buffaloo man.
    Reply
    1. B
      Barb Dewyre
      Jun 28, 2017 at 4:44 pm
      Sambit Patra, your eloquence is limited to Times Now and Republic channels only. Even Nidhi Razdan can kick your posterior if it comes down to an issue based debate. You just rave and rant making snide remarks to divert attention from your party's failures and then use the CBI to conduct raids on channels asking awkward questions.
      Reply
      1. M
        MOHAMMAD ISMAIL
        Jun 28, 2017 at 4:40 pm
        Mr. Azam Khan a Dynamic S.P. Leader. He is out spoken and not Hypocrite.
        Reply
        1. L
          Lovely
          Jun 28, 2017 at 4:45 pm
          Dynamic or dynamite?
          Reply
          1. D
            deportazamkhan
            Jun 28, 2017 at 4:53 pm
            no terrorist
        Best of Express
        Buzzing Now
        Top News
        Jun 28: Latest News