SP leader Azam Khan accuses Army of misbehaving with people

SP leader Azam Khan. (File Photo)

Speaking about incidents of violence against the armed forces in Kashmir, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Wednesday alleged that the Indian Army could be misbehaving with the people in the Kashmir Valley, news agency ANI reported. “A fight is going on the border. But at one place, we hear women cutting off the private parts of soldiers. Such an act makes one think that there might have been a reason for doing so,” Azam Khan said while adding that such things are shameful for the country.

He also criticized the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government in Uttar Pradesh. Khan warned that he would lead a protest if no improvement in the administration was visible.

#WATCH Senior SP leader Azam Khan’s statement on the Army pic.twitter.com/17v4x6I92A — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 28, 2017

Azam Khan’s comments drew the ire of the BJP, with party spokesperson Sambit Patra accusing Khan of repeatedly trying to divide the country.

“Woh desh ko baantne ki saazish baar baar kar rahe hain; unhone Indian Army ko kabhi apna mana nahi (He has tried to divide the country repeatedly; he has never considered the Indian Army as his own),” Patra said.

