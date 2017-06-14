Latest News
Ayush ministry booklet asks pregnant women to control lust 

“Pregnant women should detach themselves from desire, anger, attachment, hatred and lust,” says the booklet issued by the government-funded Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy

The booklet, Mother and Child Care, was distributed at an event to mark the run-up to Yoga Day (Representational Image/ File Photo)

The Ayush ministry has released a booklet that says pregnant women should control lust, hang “beautiful” pictures on the wall and shun non-vegetarian food to deliver a healthy baby. The booklet, Mother and Child Care, was distributed at an event to mark the run-up to Yoga Day.

“Pregnant women should detach themselves from desire, anger, attachment, hatred and lust,” says the booklet issued by the government-funded Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy. It was published three years ago, say officials. “The booklet does not contain any advice on abstaining from sex,” Ayush Minister Shripad Yesso Naik said.

The booklet also advises women to read about “great personalities”.  “The booklet puts together relevant facts culled out from clinical practice in the fields of yoga and naturopathy. It also contains wisdom accumulated over many centuries of yogic practice,” Naik said.

