AYUSH initiates research on effects of ayurvedic medicines

In another push for ayurveda, a combined research by the Directorate of Ayurveda and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is probing the effects of ayurvedic medicines in the treatment of osteoporosis in women over 40 years of age. About 1,000 women have been screened in the bone health clinic of the National Institute of Research in Reproductive Health (NIRRH) in Naigaon. Of these, 200 women were diagnosed with osteoporosis. The ayurvedic treatment, comprising Mukta Shukti medicine, will be undertaken for three months on these women.

Research officials said the aim is to cover about 3,000 women for large-scale evaluation. According to officials from the Directorate of AYUSH, the aim of the research was to provide scientific validation of ayurvedic medicines for treatment of ailments. State officials hope to provide an alternative treatment line to patients using a combination of allopathy and ayurveda. “Preliminary data is promising,” said Lalita Savardekar, deputy scientist at the NIRRH.

Osteoporosis is a condition in which bones start getting brittle and weak due to calcium deficiency. Also termed as porous bone, the condition is common amongst women aged over 40 who hit menopause. “Estrogen depletion also starts during this age,” said Savardekar. Under the research, women are undergoing a three-month ayurveda course of Mukta Shukti along with combination or Ghanavati and Laksha — both ayurvedic medicines.

Initial results have shown that women feel improvement in pain in the bones and experienced reduced cramps. “Ayurveda can be used for geriatric population through a community based monitoring programme,” said Dr Smita Mahale, director at NIRRH.

