Ayub Pandit lynching case: 20 held so far, one killed in encounter with forces, says IG

IG Kashmir Munir Khan said 20 people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of DSP Ayub Pandit (Source: ANI) IG Kashmir Munir Khan said 20 people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of DSP Ayub Pandit (Source: ANI)

Related News In the Valley, against the odds

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Munir Khan, in a press conference on Monday, said 20 people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ayub Pandit, reported news agency ANI. He added one of the accused was killed in an encounter in Budgam on July 12. Describing the incident as “serious” and the “first of its kind” in the Valley, Khan said investigations are going on expeditiously. Last month, Pandit, who was posted outside the Jamia Masjid mosque in Nowhatta district of Jammu and Kashmir, was stripped naked and stoned to death a mob. Pandit had opened fire in his defence, wounding three people.

“Investigation in the case going on expeditiously and effectively. 20 of the accused have been arrested and more arrests will be made soon,” Munir Khan was quoted as saying by ANI. “It was a very serious incident and the first of its kind in the Valley,” he added. Read: DSP Mohammad Ayub lynching: What has happened so far. Click here.

Last month, a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by a senior police officer, was formed to probe the attack and submit its report on a fast-track basis, The Indian Express reported. Read more here.

The incident on June 23 took place while thousands of Muslims across the state were observing Shab-e-Qadr (the night of power) during Ramzan. J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had condemned the attack, saying: “I want to say that J-K police is one of the best police forces in the country. They are brave but are showing maximum restraint because they feel they are dealing with their own people. But for how long? The day their patience wanes, then, I believe, things will be difficult.”

(With inputs from agencies)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd