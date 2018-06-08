Ayodhya: Will Babur’s temple be built if not of Ram’s, asks Minister

Union MoS Ashwini Kumar Choubey Union MoS Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey on Thursday said that it is natural that there should be a Ram temple in Ayodhya and not one of Babur. He was replying to a question on the Ram temple in the context of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, on the sidelines of a briefing about his recent visit to Tuvalu.

“The matter is in the Supreme Court, it is sub-judice. I have full faith in the honourable Supreme Court and I fully believe that the SC will honour the sentiments of the common man. Whatever they decide will be accepted by all,” Choubey said. He said: “Ayodhya mein Ram ka mandir nahin banega to kya Babur ka banega (will Babur’s temple be built if not of Ram in Ayodhya)?”

Periodic assertions of the Ram mandir commitment have traditionally come from RSS leaders rather than ministers in the government. The Ayodhya title case is currently being heard in the apex court.

