Ayodhya verdict: Maharashtra Congress seeks resignation of Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Ashok Chavan on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling restoring criminal conspiracy charge against top BJP leaders.

The apex court on Wednesday allowed the CBI’s plea in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case and restored criminal conspiracy charges against L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti.

“Uma Bharti and (Rajasthan Governor) Kalyan Singh should quit their posts immediately and face trial,” Chavan said.

The SC, however, has noted that Kalyan Singh enjoys Constitutional immunity and can be tried only after he ceases to hold the office. Kalyan Singh was the chief minister of UP in 1992.

