Ayodhya verdict LIVE UPDATES: Supreme Court to begin final hearing today

In September 1990, BJP President LK Advani, Uma Bharti launched a Rath Yatra which escalated riots across the country and in 1992 a mob of thousands gathered to bulldoze the mosque (Express Archive) In September 1990, BJP President LK Advani, Uma Bharti launched a Rath Yatra which escalated riots across the country and in 1992 a mob of thousands gathered to bulldoze the mosque (Express Archive)

The Supreme Court will begin final hearing in the Ayodhya case on Tuesday, 25 years after the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer will start the final hearing on the appeals today.

The history of the Ayodhya conflict can be dated back to 1853 when two groups, Hindus and Muslims, clashed over the site of worship. However, the first lawsuit was filed on January 29, 1885, when the Mahant of Janmasthan, Raghubar Das, filed a civil suit against the Secretary of State for India in Council to build a temple at the Ram Chabutara spot. In independent India, the first lawsuit was filed after 1949, and in 1959, Nirmohi Akhara filed a litigation laying claim to the disputed site. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Waqf board also filed a litigation seeking possession of Babri mosque in 1961.

The makeshift temple on the demolition site (Express Archive) The makeshift temple on the demolition site (Express Archive)

The Allahabad High Court, in its verdict on September 30, 2010, distributed the 2.77 acres of the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi site into three parts, giving each to Nirmohi Akhara sect, the Sunni Central Wakf Board, UP, and Ramlalla Virajman. However, the order was challenged before the Supreme Court on May 9, 2011, which in its verdict stayed the operation of the decree and ordered status quo of the land and other adjoining areas acquired by the Centre in 1993.

The Apex Court on February 25, 2013, allowed the replacement of worn out tarpaulin, polythene sheet by new ones of the same size and quality. On August 11, 2017, the parties have been given three months to translate all oral evidence and exhibited documents in various languages. This process has been completed and the much-awaited verdict in Ayodhya dispute case is expected to come this month.

Babri Masjid hearing Live Updates:

