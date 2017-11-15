Ayodhya symbol of faith for me; SP, BSP get shocks when I visit: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath, Adityanath on Secularism, Secularism, BJP, Chhattisgarh elections Yogi Adityanath, Adityanath on Secularism, Secularism, BJP, Chhattisgarh elections

KICKING OFF BJP’s campaign for the urban local body polls from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday that while many get “irritated with the name of Ayodhya, the town is a symbol of faith for him”.

Addressing a rally at GIC ground in the presence of Hanuman Garhi Mahant Dharam Das and Digambar Akhara’s Mahant Suresh Das, he said: “Jab main Ayodhya aata hun to SP, BSP ke logon ko bura lagta hai. Aise lagta hain jaise koi current inke sharir me chhoo raha hai. Ayodhya ke naam se bahut saare logon ko chidh hoti hai (Whenever I come to Ayodhya, members of SP and BSP feel bad. It seems that they have received electric shocks… Many people get irritated with the name of Ayodhya).”

“Lekin Ayodhya hamare liye aastha ka prateek hai… Ayodhya maryada purushottam bhagwan shree Ram ki bhoomi hai (But for us, Ayodhya is a symbol of faith… it is Lord Ram’s land),” he added. Taking on the previous governments, Adityanath said: “The respect Ayodhya should have received… the way it should have been promoted… previous governments have neglected Ayodhya).”

“Those who have been threatening your identity, who have tried to hide it and those who have always discriminated with your identity, there is no need to forgive them… This is why we have come to you… Ayodhya must get its pride,” he said.

“Ayodhya has given Diwali to the world, but Diwali disappeared from Ayodhya… Hence, our entire government came to Ayodhya to celebrate Diwali.. We have already laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 137 crore in Ayodhya, and more will be brought, once the elections are over. Ayodhya will get international recognition,” said Adityanath.

He alleged that state governments over the past 15 years had ignored urban local bodies and deprived people of basic civic amenities. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to develop 13 cities in UP as smart cities but the previous government did not cooperate… It did not even accept funds for development of amenities and showed no interest in construction of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.”

He urged the sants of Ayodhya to seek votes for BJP candidates.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App