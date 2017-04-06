Ayodhya stampede: CM Yogi Adityanath announces compensation for woman’s kin

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today expressed grief over the death of a woman in a stampede in Ayodhya and announced a sum of Rs 2 lakh to her family as compensation.

The woman was killed and over a dozen people were injured in two incidents of stampede as lakhs of pilgrims thronged the holy city to take a dip in the Saryu on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Police, however, claimed that 65-year-old Dulari Devi died due to a heart attack.

A UP government spokesperson said that the chief minister has also ordered a probe into the death of the woman.

