Ayodhya: Shia board chief meets Nyas head

Ayodhya head met Nyas head to end Babri masjid dispute. (File) Ayodhya head met Nyas head to end Babri masjid dispute. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh Shia Wakf Board chairman on Friday met the the chairman of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas to seek his cooperation in ending the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute amicably. The Shia board has told the Supreme Court that the disputed site should be given for building a temple and a mosque should be made in a Muslim dominated area in Ayodhya. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chairman of the Nyas, is one of several religious leaders that Shia board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi met during his daylong visit to the temple town.

The Nyas was formed by various Hindu organisations to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“It was a very good meeting. I presented our proposal of constructing a mosque away from the disputed site and it was very well-received. Wherever during my meetings with the temple side I have spoke about it, people have been extremely receptive and have offered to help build the mosque. I will continue these meetings,” Rizvi said.

Nritya Gopal Das, however, said: “There was nothing special about the meeting. He offered his cooperation in the building of the temple. I said that would be exemplary and go a long way in promoting Hindu-Muslim relations. We did not make any offer of helping to build a mosque. Neither were there any commitments about future meetings.”

Rizvi has been meeting petitioners and parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute.

On Sunday, he met BJP MP Subramanian Swamy who is an intervenor in the case. He has also on earlier visits to Ayodhya met heads of various akhara leaders such as Mahant Ramdas of the Nirmohi Akhara, Mahant Dharamdas of Hanumangarhi and Mahant Suresh Das of Digambar Akhara.

