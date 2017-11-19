Build mosque, no problem with temple nearby: AIMPLB

Maulana Mohammad Qasim, Shahi Imam of Dargah Shah-e-Mardan, said all Muslims are united in their demand for building the Babri Masjid. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA Maulana Mohammad Qasim, Shahi Imam of Dargah Shah-e-Mardan, said all Muslims are united in their demand for building the Babri Masjid. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA

TWO DAYS after spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said that Muslims “by and large” are not opposed to construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, a member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Friday said that dialogue is not possible “if they already have an agenda to build a temple”.

Addressing a media conference organised by Anujman-e-Haideri, a society of Dargah Shah-e-Mardan in Delhi’s Jor Bagh. AIMPLB’s Mufti Aijaz Arshad Quasmi said, “We should also get our right — the masjid needs to be built. We have no problem if they want to construct a temple nearby.”

Claiming that Ravi Shankar has changed his stance since their first meeting in Bengaluru on October 6, Quasmi said, “We had met in the presence of leaders from different religions. In it, Sri Sri had said ‘no community should feel disturbed or hurt’. Now he is talking about just mandir.”

Maulana Mohammad Qasim, Shahi Imam of Dargah Shah-e-Mardan, said all Muslims are united in their demand for building the Babri Masjid. Syed Bahadur Abbas Naqvi, general secretary of Anjuman-e-Haideri, said, “In 1992, Supreme Court put a stay on demolition, but still it was done (demolished). In due respect to law and court, the masjid should be made first, and then a status quo order drawn.”

It was announced at the press meet that 5 lakh members from the Muslim community will gather in Delhi November 26 to pass a resolution on this. The Waqf Protection Movement will also be launched that day, the leaders said. The group demanded that Ravi Shankar put the road map for finding a solution to the Babri dispute in public.

In response, a spokesperson for Art of Living said: “Gurudev has not given any formula. He has asked both communities to come for talks in a cordial atmosphere and evolve a formula rthat he can moderate. We don’t know why some people are getting nervous.”

