Grand temple only solution in Ayodhya: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

ART OF LIVING founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Thursday said the only solution to the Babri dispute was to construct a grand temple with the cooperation of both Hindus and Muslims.

Shankar has offered to explore ways for an out-of-court settlement between the parties locked in the dispute over the land on which Babri Masjid stood before its demolition in 1992.

After meeting all stakeholders in the matter at Ayodhya Thursday, Shankar told reporters, “After 100 years, one particular community could think justice was not done… same issue could be raised again… If this issue has to be resolved forever, the only solution is that a grand temple is constructed with cooperation of both communities… This dream could be made true. There is generosity, love and bhaichara among people of communities and youths in the country.”

Shankar said he has not come to Ayodhya with a formula.

Shankar met Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, land dispute case plaintiff Iqbal Ansari, sants of Nirmohi Akhara and Haji Mehboob, litigant in the demolition case.

After the meeting, Das said, “He (Shankar) said an agreement should be reached in an atmosphere of harmony.” PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath will find a solution, he added.

Ansari maintained that the issue could not be resolved through dialogue and only Supreme Court could come up with a solution.

After his meeting with Shankar, Haji Mehboob said: “I told him I am not against his initiative and the temple. But the disputed site should be left for a mosque and the temple should be built elsewhere.” After meeting sants of the Akhara, Shankar said: “Muslims by and large are not opposing Ram temple.”

