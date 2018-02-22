Ayodhya railway station to get facelift at cost of Rs 80 crore

Ayodhya Railway Station. (File Photo) Ayodhya Railway Station. (File Photo)

The Ayodhya Railway Station is set to get a facelift at a cost of Rs 80 crore. The Northern Railways will redevelop the station with modern facilities and model it around the proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

This was announced by Railways Minister of State (MoS) Manoj Sinha at an event in Ayodhya.

“Mandir ke dhaanche ka Ayodhya me station bhi ban kar ke Bhartiya Rail ki ore se taiyyar kiya jayega (The station in Ayodhya would also be built alike the structure of the temple by the Indian Railways),” he said at the Northern Railways’ programme.

“Duniya bhar se log Ayodhya aate hain prabhu Shri Ram ke darshan karne ke liye… lekin Ayodhya ka station nishchit roop se aajtak uss tarah ka nahi ban-ne paaya (People from all over the world come to Ayodhya to worship Lord Ram. But the station in Ayodhya could never be built like that),” he said.

“Desh ke har naagrik ki aastha Ayodhya se judi hui hai… aur khaas taur se iss desh ke pradhanmantri, aur hamari party ke rashtriya adyaksha… Ayodhya ko aisa viksit karna hai ke duniya ke kisi kone se aadmi aave… to garv se kah sake ke haan ye prabhu Shri Ram ki janam bhoomi hai… uss vikas ki ore Ayodhya ko le jaana hai (The faith of every citizen of the country is connected with Ayodhya… especially, the Prime Minister and our party’s national president… we need to develop Ayodhya in a way that any person visiting here from any part of the world could say with pride that this is the birth place of lord Ram).”

When contacted for comments, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Northern Railways, Satish Kumar said, “We have to make a new station, and whatever the drawing approval would be for it, the station would be made accordingly. The RITES (Railway Infrastructure Technical & Economic Services) officials have been asked to work on the project. An amount of Rs 80 crore has been sanctioned for Ayodhya railway station. Soon RITES will start the tendering process for the construction.”

He, however, refused to comment on the Ram Temple model for the station.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Manoj Sinha said: “I said that Indian Railways is developing railway stations at various pilgrimage centres and places of tourism in India. So, I said that, when devotees arrive at this station, they should get the feel that they have arrived at the birthplace of Lord Ram. The structure of the station would be like that of a temple.”

Speaking to reporters, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said Wednesday that the remodelled station would resemble a temple.

“In Ayodhya, if it (railway station) is connected to the birthplace of Lord Ram which all of us are well aware of, if Mathura is connected to the Vrindavan temple, if Ajmer Sharif is connected to the dargah or mosque over there and if Agra is connected to the Taj Mahal, I think its a great contribution of the Indian Railways to teach our history, our heritage and our tradition to the next generation,” he said on the sidelines of a book release event here.

When asked if the design of the Ayodhya station would be like a replica of a temple as the one conceptualised by the VHP, Goyal said, “Even if that is so, the Vishwa Hindu Prishad is a nationalist organisation and I don’t see anything objectionable in it. However, we have not yet decided on that yet.”

Asked if that is what is going to happen, Goyal said the design was yet to be finalised. —with inputs from ENS Delhi

