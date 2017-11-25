Ayodhya Mahotsav in South Korea next year

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

‘Ayodhya Mahotsav’, depicting the cultural heritage of the temple town, would be staged in Seoul and Gimhe cities of South Korea next year. In return, a ‘Korea Festival’ will be held in Lucknow and Ayodhya. An in-principle decision in this regard was made during the meeting of the UP government and a delegation from South Korea led by Mayor of Gimhe city Kim Wonman. After a courtesy meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the South Korean delegation met officials of the departments of Tourism, Culture, Agriculture, Skill Development and Employment.

According to a state government release, people in South Korea believe that 2,000 years ago, an Ayodhya princess had married a Korean king Kim Suro. At present, their descendants are members of the “Crock Clan” and had built a memorial in Ayodhya, visited by a large number of tourists from South Korea every year, the government spokesperson stated.

“People there showcase the visit of the princess. The same celebration will be staged in Lucknow and Ayodhya under Korea Mahotsav,” said an official who was part of the meeting.

During the meeting, it was also decided that Agriculture department of UP government will receive technical support from South Korea for research in rice production. It was also decided that students of UP Skill Development Mission should be given training to meet the technical requirement of companies in South Korea.

