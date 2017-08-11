Ayodhya land dispute: Supreme Court fixes December 5 for final hearing

The apex court has asked the two sparring sides to translate into English all the documents that are to be used in the case within twelve weeks from now. The apex court has asked the two sparring sides to translate into English all the documents that are to be used in the case within twelve weeks from now.

The Supreme Court on Friday announced December 5 as the date for the beginning of the final hearing in the controversial Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case, PTI reported. The apex court has asked the two sparring sides to translate into English all the documents that are to be used in the case within twelve weeks from now. The documents available presently are in eight different languages.

The Supreme Court also asked the UP government to submit within ten weeks the translated copy of the documented evidence in the case. Issuing a clear warning, the apex court said that the time frame given is fixed for completion of the pleadings and there will no scope of adjournment in the case.

On August 8, the Shia Waqf Board had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the mosque can be built near the Ram temple, the birth place of Lord Ram, in Ayodhya. “Since, the Babri Masjid was a Shia Waqf, we are alone entitled to negotiate and arrive at peaceful settlement with other stakeholders,” ANI reported Shia Waqf Board’s statement.

Earlier in 1961, the site has been a bone of contention between the Shia Waqf Board and the Sunni Central Waqf Board with the latter demanding possession of the property while also pressing for removal of idols from the mosque premises. They had also intended to be a party in the ongoing litigations in the land dispute case.

The mosque which had been demolished by Hindu karsevaks on December 6, 1992 had led to massive riots causing over 2000 deaths. The Hindus claim the land is the birthplace of Lord Rama. They allege that a mosque was built in 1528-29 CE (935 AH) by Mir Baqi on the orders of Mughal emperor Babur after demolishing a Ram temple on the land.

