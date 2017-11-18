Ayodhya land dispute: Solution from heart will be recognised for ages, says Ravi Shankar

Art of Living Founder Ravi Shankar with Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali in Lucknow on Friday. (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav) Art of Living Founder Ravi Shankar with Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali in Lucknow on Friday. (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav)

Working to find out an out-of-court settlement to the Ayodhya dispute, Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Friday said that unlike any court verdict, a solution that comes from people’s hearts will be recognised for ages.

Ravi Shankar was speaking to mediapersons in Lucknow after meeting Sunni cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, who is also a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB). This comes a day after he met various religious leaders in Ayodhya on the issue.

“We both agree that we have to build bridges. There is really no conflict between the communities. We have been living together for centuries and we have to create an atmosphere of friendliness and togetherness,” he said.

“Adalat ko hum sab maante hain..adalat ka bahut samman hai..par adalat dilon ko nahin jod sakta..aage..abhi nahin.. 50 saal baad, 100 saal baad.. adalat ka faisle… adalat ka faisle hi rahega.. magar yadi hum logon ke dil se ek faisla nikle…uski mannyata sadiyon tak rahegi (We all respect the courts… but courts cannot connect hearts… even after 50 years or 100 years, the judgments of courts will remain as such… but if a solution comes from our hearts, it will be recognised for ages),” he said.

Ravi Shankar claimed he does not have any agenda but he was searching for a solution. “This is not the issue that has to be discussed with two or 10 people. Lots of people, responsible and religious persons will meet and discussion will take place,” he said.

During his meeting with Mahali at the Islamic Centre of India in Aishbagh Eidgah, Shankar urged Mahali to speak to other Muslim clerics, prominent persons of the Sunni sect and also members of the Sunni Waqf Board to find a way to hold dialogue of all stakeholders.

After the meeting, Mahali told The Indian Express: “He wanted the issue to get resolved as soon as possible so that the country could be rid of tension. I assured him that I will speak to the people of the community. If they agree, a meeting could be held in future… but before that, there has to be a consensus within the community.”

Asked whether he will discuss the proposal with the AIMPLB as well, Mahali said: “I have clarified that today’s meeting with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had no connection with AIMPLB. I welcomed him as Imam-e-shahr, but the subject could be put up before responsible persons of the board in future.” He added that the common thing that emerged at the meeting was that if leaders of both religions sit on a regular basis at every level, differences will be resolved.

“He has come to the Islamic Centre to meet us… madarsa children welcomed him as per the ‘ganga jamuni tehzib’ of the country… we have together deliberated on how the two major communities should be brought together to spread the mission of communal harmony in a big way,” he said, adding that the message that will go from here will have a very good impact.

