Ayodhya hearing: Kapil Sibal sticks to stand, says did not appear for Sunni Waqf

In the eye of the storm after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress over his plea in the Supreme Court to defer hearing in the Ayodhya lawsuit till July 2019, Congress leader and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal on Thursday continued to argue that he did not appear for the Sunni Waqf Board.

Sibal said the Chief Justice of India in his order has written that he had appeared in two appeals, both of which were filed by Mohammad Hashim Ansari, litigant in the case. “I appeared for his son,” he said at a press meet, waving Tuesday’s court order in the Ayodhya matter.

“This is the Supreme Court’s order. So does the Prime Minister believe that the order of the Supreme Court is false? Has the CJI written a wrong order….” he said. “I want to tell the Prime Minister that…it is possible somebody has given him incorrect information. It is possible that he has said this because of some other reason…I don’t want to go into that,” he added.

He said that as far as Ram Mandir is concerned, “jab bhagwan Ram chahenge, wo mandir banega (The temple will come up when Lord Ram wants).” “We believe in Lord Ram’s aastha…jab aastha hogi tho mandir banega. Kab banega, kahan banega, wo bhagwan Ram tay karenge..wo Modiji toh tay nahin karenge na.”

Sibal said proceedings in the court should not be debated upon outside. “We have never done it. And we will not do it. Others do it. And you know why they are doing it. What has happened inside the court should remain inside the court.”

He said his appearance in a court cannot be made into a national issue. “Who I appeared for is not a national issue…what is the national issue before us …What is happening in Gujarat….textile workers are coming out, there are no jobs for the youth, farmers are committing suicide…..demonetisation has finished off businesses, the informal sector….the GDP growth has come down….these are the issues,” he said.

