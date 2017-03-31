Ayodhya dispute: What is your locus standi, SC asks Subramanian Swamy, refuses to expedite case

BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy (PTI/File Photo) BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy (PTI/File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday turned down BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy’s plea to expedite the hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case. “What is your locus standi in the case? We don’t have time to hear you now… we didn’t know that you are a party to case,” the bench told Swamy.

Reacting to the development, Swamy tweeted: “Today the SC asked me if I was a party in the Ayodhya dispute. I said I had made clear that I was on Fundamental Right to worship issue. The judges said they have no time and adjourned the matter. In other words those who wanted delay succeeded. I will try another route soon.”

More details awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd