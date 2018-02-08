Ayodhya dispute: Supreme Court says won’t entertain any intervening application at the moment

As hearing resumed Thursday in the Ayodhya dispute case, the Supreme Court said it would not entertain any intervening application in the matter for now, and directed all parties to the case to file an English translation of documents exhibited by them in two weeks.
A special bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said that it would hear the appeals on March 14 and clarified that it never intended to hear the case on a “day-to-day basis”.
The bench, also comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer, said it will deal with the matter as a “pure land dispute” and said applications from those who were not a party to the matter before the Allahabad High Court would be dealt at a later date.
The apex court also asked parties to provide excerpts of vernacular books in English. The apex court also directed its Registry to provide copies of video cassettes, which were part of high court records, to parties on actual cost.
The special bench of the apex court is seized of a total 14 appeals filed against the high court judgement delivered in four civil suits.
A three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had in 2010 ordered that the land be partitioned equally among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.
With PTI inputs
- Feb 8, 2018 at 5:14 pmGood! Sc has realised that professional litigants are behind the new plea, all those who want the nation divided .....Tessta Setalwad other cronies are up for another dangerous gameReply
- Feb 8, 2018 at 4:46 pmWe must have a law now. Only cases related to cons utional issues, and issues related to death penalty and life imprisonment shall come to SC. and all applications with dispute value more than 1000 crore. All other applications should end in HC.Reply
- Feb 8, 2018 at 4:43 pmThe first dispute on property started in 1885. Let us wait till 2035. So record 150 years will be completed. Great achievement. And now the court is asking for english translation of documents. Why the court is asking for translation? Cant they understand hindi? If so, please go. Case came to sc in 2017. And it took court to understand that the documents are not english. What kind of sc we hsve.Reply
- Feb 8, 2018 at 5:09 pmSuhas GHS, It is not essential criteria for the Judges to know hindi.English is being used as communication language between peoples who do not know/reluctant to use hindi as communicating language.Do you want to say hindi language official letter of U P, M P,state will be accepted by no hindi speaking states?Reply
- Feb 8, 2018 at 4:35 pmGood. By this way the pi ion will be completed by 2045. Congrats.Reply