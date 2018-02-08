Ayodhya dispute: Supreme Court says won’t entertain any intervening application at the moment

Ayodhya dispute: A special bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said that it would hear the appeals on March 14. Ayodhya dispute: A special bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said that it would hear the appeals on March 14.

As hearing resumed Thursday in the Ayodhya dispute case, the Supreme Court said it would not entertain any intervening application in the matter for now, and directed all parties to the case to file an English translation of documents exhibited by them in two weeks.

A special bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said that it would hear the appeals on March 14 and clarified that it never intended to hear the case on a “day-to-day basis”.

The bench, also comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer, said it will deal with the matter as a “pure land dispute” and said applications from those who were not a party to the matter before the Allahabad High Court would be dealt at a later date.

The apex court also asked parties to provide excerpts of vernacular books in English. The apex court also directed its Registry to provide copies of video cassettes, which were part of high court records, to parties on actual cost.

The special bench of the apex court is seized of a total 14 appeals filed against the high court judgement delivered in four civil suits.

A three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had in 2010 ordered that the land be partitioned equally among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

