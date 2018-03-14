Ayodhya dispute: SC rejects interventions of unrelated people in case, says only original parties to advance arguments

Ayodhya dispute: The Supreme Court rejected all interim pleas of unrelated people seeking intervention as parties in the matter. Ayodhya dispute: The Supreme Court rejected all interim pleas of unrelated people seeking intervention as parties in the matter.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted the contention that only original parties who are involved in the dispute be allowed to advance their arguments in the sensitive Babri-Masjid land dispute case. It rejected all interim pleas of unrelated people seeking intervention as parties in the matter. A special bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S A Najeeb accepted the plea that only original parties to the dispute be allowed to advance arguments in the case and the intervention applications of unrelated persons seeking intervention as parties be rejected.

Plea of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy seeking intervention in the ongoing matter was also rejected by the apex court. However, the court ordered revival of the BJP leader’s disposed of writ petition in which he had sought enforcement of his fundamental right to worship at Ram temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya. Swamy told PTI, “I had filed a writ petition saying that I have a fundamental right to worship and this is a superior right than property right.” The special bench of the apex court is seized of a total of 14 appeals filed against the high court judgment delivered in four civil suits. Also Read: Building Ram Temple is ‘certain’, says RSS general secretary Suresh Joshi

A three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had in 2010 ordered that the land be partitioned equally among three parties – the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. READ: We are treating Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi matter as land dispute, no third party at this stage: SC

(With PTI inputs)

