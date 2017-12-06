Ayodhya dispute: Congress has hidden agenda of keeping temple issue pending, says Amit Shah

“Shameful posturing by Congress on Ram Temple issue!” Amit Shah said on Twitter. (Source: Express photo Javed Raja) “Shameful posturing by Congress on Ram Temple issue!” Amit Shah said on Twitter. (Source: Express photo Javed Raja)

BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Congress of “shameful posturing” on Ram temple issue and having a “hidden agenda” of keeping the matter pending, as the ruling party stepped up its attack over Kapil Sibal’s submission in the Supreme Court.

“Now that Sunni Waqf Board has said that they don’t agree with what Kapil Sibal said in court, it is certain that Sibal spoke in his capacity as a Congress leader, with the blessings of their high command.

“Shameful posturing by Congress on Ram Temple issue!” Shah said on Twitter.

Sibal, a Congress MP and lawyer, is representing the Sunni Waqf Board in the legal dispute in the Supreme Court. He had yesterday sought deferment of the case until after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

There are reports that the board has said it did not agree with Sibal’s views.

The board’s clarification has made it clear that the Congress wants to delay the hearing on the issue, Shah said later in a statement.

“Keeping the Ram Temple issue pending (in court) is a hidden agenda of the Congress. It wants to exploit the matter politically. The double face of the Congress on the issue has been exposed before the masses,” Shah said.

The BJP chief claimed that the opposition party had often used Sibal to “mislead” people.

Locked in a keen contest with the Congress in the Gujarat polls, the BJP has latched onto Sibal’s submission to target the Congress over the emotive issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attacked the opposition party on the issue in his public meetings today.

