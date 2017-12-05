Ayodhya dispute: Kapil Sibal’s stand to defer hearing till 2019 elections surprising, says Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah. (Source: ANI photo) BJP President Amit Shah. (Source: ANI photo)

Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) President Amit Shah on Tuesday asked the Congress to clarify its stand on its leader Kapil Sibal’s appeal in the Supreme Court to defer the hearing on long-standing Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri mosque title dispute till 2019 Lok Sabha election. Sibal is representing Sunni Waqf Board in the court.

“Today a surprising stand was taken in Supreme Court by Congress leader and Sunni Waqf Board lawyer Kapil Sibal ji, he said hearing should be deferred till after 2019 LS polls. Congress should clear its stand on this,” ANI quoted Shah as saying.

Shah also asked Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to express his view on the matter. “Rahul ji is visiting temples in Gujarat but on the other hand Kapil Sibal is being used to delay Ram janmbhoomi case. Rahul ji should tell us what is his view on this,” said Shah.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court decided to hear the civil appeals filed by various parties challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute on February 8 next year.

While trying to corner the opposition Congress over Sibal’s submission in the apex court, BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said, “By seeking deferment of the Ayodhya case until after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Kapil Sibal has politicised the legal dispute. The Congress must clarify if Sibal is representing it or the Sunni Waqf Board? Or, is it the case that the board and the Congress are working in tandem?”

“Rather than seeking an early resolution to this vexed legal issue, why is the Congress party trying to perpetuate uncertainty,” PTI quoted Rao as saying.

