Avoid reporting unpleasant truth at times: LS Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday said that journalists must maintain objectivity in their work, use “beautiful language” and sometimes avoid telling the unpleasant truth.

Speaking at a function, she also supported statements asking journalists to report news in national interest.

Mahajan was chief guest at the Devrishi Narad Jayanti Patrakar Samman Samaroh organised by RSS-affiliated Indraprastha Vishwa Samvad Kendra. Other speakers at the event included RSS saha-sampark pramukh Arun Kumar, and defence analyst Maroof Raza.

Mahajan said journalists can learn a lot from mythical character Narad Muni, in particularly his objectivity. “But whatever is said should be said in beautiful language. A lot can be communicated to the government using such (polite) language. Satyam Bruyat Priyam Bruyat, Na Bruyat Apriyam Satyam (Tell the truth. Tell nice things. Do not tell unpleasant truth) — this is also required sometimes.”

Mahajan said, “When an aeroplane hit the twin towers (9/11 attacks), it must have sent shock waves. But the media keeps showing the aircraft hitting the towers repeatedly.”

Referring to the coverage of violence in Jammu and Kashmir, she said, “After 1947, there have been so many wars. But they have not cumulatively killed as many soldiers as have died in Jammu and Kashmir. Who will show this? The journalists,” she said.

