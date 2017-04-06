Avalanches in Ladakh bury Army post, two soldiers rescued, three still missing

The unexpected snowfall in April caused multiple avalanches in the region. The unexpected snowfall in April caused multiple avalanches in the region.

At least five soldiers were trapped when a series of avalanches hit Batalik sector in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir burying an Army post. The unexpected snowfall in April caused multiple avalanches in the region. Two of the soldiers buried in the Army post have been rescued, while the search for the rest three is still on. A Northern Command tweet said, “Unprecedented snowfall triggers multiple avalanches; a Post in Batalik Sector buried, 2 soldiers out of 5 rescued.”

Rescue operation for balance three soldiers in progress. Specially trained & equipped Avalanche Rescue Teams employed. @adgpi 2/2 — NorthernComd.IA (@NorthernComd_IA) April 6, 2017

Srinagar received 83.9 mm and snowfall since yesterday, the MeT department officials had reported. An advisory was issued by the Chandigarh-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) earlier on Thursday for parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

“High-danger avalanche warning is in place for slopes and areas of Kargil in Jammu and Kashmir,” PTI quoted the SASE. “A medium-danger avalanche warning is in place in slopes and areas of Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir,” it said.

As per PTI reports, in earlier incidences of avalanches in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal, Gurez in Bandipora and Machhil in Kupwara districts in January this year, at least 20 Army personnel including a major and a Junior Commissioned Officer lost their lives.

