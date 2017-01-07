Avalanche warning for some districts in J&K and Himachal Pradesh

People walk on snow-covered road after a heavy snowfall in Shimla on Saturday morning. PTI Photo People walk on snow-covered road after a heavy snowfall in Shimla on Saturday morning. PTI Photo

A medium danger avalanche warning was issued on Saturday for some avalanche prone districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Chandigarh-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) issued medium danger avalanche warning valid for the next 24 hours starting at 5 pm on Saturday.

A SASE advisory said medium danger avalanche warning exists for avalanche prone areas in Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Doda, Poonch and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Medium danger avalanche warning for the same period has also been issued for prone areas of Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh.

“People are advised not to venture in avalanche prone areas during the warning period,” it said.

It further said that heavy snowfall had occurred at many places in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh since yesterday. Banihal Top in Jammu and Kashmir had received 26 cm of snow while Gulmarg got 82 cm and Drass 8 cm. In Himachal Pradesh Dhundi received 97 cm of snow while Bahang and Solang Nala got 44 cm and 61 cm of snow respectively.