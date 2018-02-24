Avalanche warning for high-altitude areas in Jammu and Kashmir

On the basis of information received from Snow & Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE), low danger avalanche warning has been issued for various high-altitude areas, an official spokesman. On the basis of information received from Snow & Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE), low danger avalanche warning has been issued for various high-altitude areas, an official spokesman.

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have issued a low danger avalanche warning for high-altitude areas in the state, including the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, and advised people to take precautionary measures.

On the basis of information received from Snow & Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE), low danger avalanche warning has been issued for various high-altitude areas, an official spokesman said.

The warning has been issued for Baramulla, Gulmarg, Furkian-Z Gali and Kargil and Leh Districts, Kupwara-Chowkibal-Tangdhar, Kulgam, Badgam, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal Kargil and Bandipora-Kanzalwan-Gurez sector and the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for the next 24 hours, he said.

The warning has also been issued for Kargil and Leh in Ladakh region, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Udhampur in Jammu region, the spokesman said. He said the people living in these areas have been advised by the disaster management authority to take precautionary measures.

