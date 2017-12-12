Avalanche in J&K’s Gurez sector; six soldiers missing

Earlier in January, fourteen soldiers died in twin avalanches that hit an Army camp and a patrol party in Gurez sector. (file photo/ANI) Earlier in January, fourteen soldiers died in twin avalanches that hit an Army camp and a patrol party in Gurez sector. (file photo/ANI)

At least six soldiers are missing after an avalanche struck J&K’s Gurez sector Tuesday morning. The avalanche hit an Army post at Baktoor near the Line of Control in Gurez sector during the intervening night, a police official said.

“Efforts are on to trace the missing soldiers but continuous snowfall was hampering the rescue and search efforts,” he added.

An Army porter is missing since yesterday after he came under an avalanche in Tulail in Gurez sector.

Earlier in January, fourteen soldiers died in twin avalanches that hit an Army camp and a patrol party in Gurez sector.

Located around 150 km from Srinagar, Gurez is a valley nestled among high mountains in Bandipore district. It is connected to rest of Kashmir by a road link that passes at an altitude of over 11,000 feet. For the most part of the winter, it is cut off from rest of the state due to heavy snowfall. Gurez also falls on the LoC and is a preferred infiltration route for militants.

