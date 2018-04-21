Available online: Wheelchairs at 22 railway stations

New Delhi Railway Station now offers the facility (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Files) New Delhi Railway Station now offers the facility (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Files)

Elderly, ailing and differently abled train travellers can now book an ‘e-wheelchair’ online through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s website, www.irctc.co.in, or by calling ‘139’. The information was provided to the Delhi High Court on Friday by the Ministry of Railways, which added that the facility is available at 22 railway stations, including New Delhi, Vaishno Devi and Varanasi, at the moment.

The ministry added that the service is available free of cost at these stations to make travelling easier for the old, sick and differently abled, including the visually impaired.

The ministry’s submission was made during hearing of a plea the High Court had initiated in the wake of a news report in July 2017, which stated that a visually impaired student had missed his MPhil entrance exam as he was prevented from boarding a coach reserved for persons with disabilities.

The student, Vaibhav Shukla, had reserved tickets to Delhi for the MPhil (Sanskrit) entrance in Delhi University. But he was allegedly prevented from boarding the coach reserved for the disabled in the Gorakhdham Express, operated by northeastern railways, at Unnao railway station.

Besides ordering DU to conduct a retest for the student, the court also formed a committee to make recommendations and suggest an action plan to make trains accessible for persons with disabilities.

On the basis of suggestions prepared by senior advocate S K Rungta — appointed as amicus curiae to assist the court — the Railways was asked to make trains and platforms disabled-friendly within a time frame.

Accordingly, senior standing counsel for the Railways, Jagjit Singh, told the court that the ‘yatri mitra sewa’ has also been introduced at major railway stations to enable passengers to book wheelchair-cum-porter services free of cost through NGOs, charitable trusts, PSUs, etc as part of their CSR initiative.

The responsibility of providing this facility has been entrusted with the IRCTC. “In case of lack of response from NGOs, PSUs, etc, these services may be arranged on payment basis through a service provider or on its own,” the Railways counsel said.

This prompted the court to ask the Railways: “How will a person with special needs reach his train without human assistance and that too after paying for the services?” The Director, Railway Board, told the court that the services are free and those in need will be given human assistance.

The Director also made a call — on speaker — to the dedicated helpline number and confirmed a booking. The bench then said the Railways should publicise their services.

