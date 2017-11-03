Autorickshaw E-booking: Offers, cab strike trigger growth surge this year

The share of autorickshaw rides in the total online commute booking market rose to 10% in July-September 2017, against 3% a year ago. The share of autorickshaw rides in the total online commute booking market rose to 10% in July-September 2017, against 3% a year ago.

Considering the constrained supply of cabs on platforms such as Uber and Ola during the first two months of this year when a number of drivers went on strike demanding better payout from these companies, the auto-rickshaw drivers saw a growth in demand for their services from online platforms, a research from RedSeer Consulting showed.

The consultancy firm said that apart from the cab strike, lucrative offers by the platforms helped the category grow about 3.5 times during the last year. The combined number of autorickshaw rides delivered by online platforms — majorly represented by Ola and Jugnoo — were 18.5 million during the three-month period ended September, compared with 5.5 million rides in the corresponding period last year.

In the early part of this year, several drivers associated with Ola and Uber were on strike in major markets such as Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, and were demanding an increase in fares apart from discontinuation of the commission that is charged by the app-based aggregators.

“While the online autorickshaw market has historically operated in stops and starts, the crippling driver strikes at the beginning of 2017 provided the right tipping point for this nascent category to evolve,” RedSeer noted in its report.

Furthermore, during the said period, the share of auto-rickshaw rides in the total online commute booking market — which also comprises cabs, carpools, shuttle-buses — rose to 10 per cent, from a meager 3 per cent in July-September 2016. “Players like Ola want to work on various modes of transportation and organise the same. As auto rides comprise a significant share of daily commuter rides, therefore players are attracted to it,” RedSeer’s Dhananjay Sharma told The Indian Express.

However, this growth in app-based bookings of autorickshaws was limited to bigger tier-I markets such as the metros. “These are the cities with the maximum supply of autos. It will take some time for the tier-II cities to develop online mobility maturity,” Sharma said.

