Autorickshaw drivers strike against increase in registration fee

Autorickshaw drivers on Wednesday went on strike following the state government’s decision to increase the registration fee, insurance and fitness certificate of the vehicle. With 30,000 autorickshaws off the road, commuters had to face hardships due to the 12-hour strike called by All Odisha Auto Chalaka Mahasangha. The brunt of the strike was also felt by tourists who had come to visit Konark and Puri.

The members of Auto Chalaka Mahasangha staged a demonstration at PMG Chhak and held a meeting. Similar agitations were reported from Cuttack, Rourkela and Berhampur.

The protesters have demanded the government to withdraw the decision to hike registration fee of the autorickshaw.

Meanwhile, some government officials met the protesters and assured the auto drivers to look into the matter.

